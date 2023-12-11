Sheetal Universal share price makes a tepid debut; lists with 7.1% premium at ₹75 on NSE SME
Sheetal Universal shares make a lukewarm debut on NSE SME today. Sheetal Universal share price lists with 7.1% premium today.
Sheetal Universal IPO listing date: Sheetal Universal share price made a lukewarm debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Sheetal Universal share price was listed at ₹75, which is 7.1% higher than the issue price of ₹70.
