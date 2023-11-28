Shein IPO: China's fashion retailer files for US IPO; aims for $90 billion valuation
Shein, the fast-fashion retailer known for its trendy and affordable clothing, has filed confidentially for an IPO in the US, aiming for a valuation of $90 billion.
Fast-fashion retailer Shein has filed confidentially with US regulators for an initial public offering that could take place next year, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started