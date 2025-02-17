Mint Market

Shein IPO: Fast fashion retailer faces investor pressure to cut valuation to $30 billion

Shein is under pressure to lower its valuation to $30 billion ahead of a London listing, according to Bloomberg. Shareholders suggest adjustments are necessary for the IPO, which may be postponed to later this year amid regulatory challenges.

Reuters
Published17 Feb 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Shein IPO: Fast fashion retailer faces investor pressure to cut valuation to $30 billion

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is under pressure to cut its valuation to about $30 billion ahead of its London listing, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Its shareholders are suggesting that an adjustment is required to help get the potential initial public offering in the UK over the line, Bloomberg News reported.

The company, founded by China-born entrepreneur Sky Xu, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Shein was set to cut its valuation in a potential London listing to around $50 billion, nearly a quarter less than the company's fundraising value of $66 billion in 2023, amid growing headwinds.

Advertisement

Last week, the Financial Times reported that the company's plans to list in the UK stock market was likely to be postponed to the second-half of this year after U.S. President Donald Trump's move to close so-called "de minimis" rules.

Shein was aiming to go public in London in the first-half of this year, assuming it secured approvals from regulators in the UK and China, Reuters reported.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOShein IPO: Fast fashion retailer faces investor pressure to cut valuation to $30 billion
First Published:17 Feb 2025, 01:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget