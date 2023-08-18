Shelter Pharma IPO allotment date : Shelter Pharma IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shelter Pharma IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 21, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 22.

Shelter Pharma IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, August 23 on BSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Shelter Pharma IPO.

If you have applied for the Shelter Pharma IPO, you can check your Shelter Pharma IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can check the Shelter Pharma IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Shelter Pharma IPO " in company name section

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Shelter Pharma IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Shelter Pharma IPO GMP

Shelter Pharma IPO GMP or grey market premium on Thursday was +0. This indicates that the shares of Shelter Pharma IPO GMP were trading at their issue price of ₹42 with no premium or discount in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹0 while the highest GMP is ₹8. On Wednesday, helter Pharma IPO GMP was ₹1.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

