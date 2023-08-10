Shelter Pharma IPO: From Day 1 subscription to GMP status, 10 key things to know1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Shelter Pharma IPO: On the first day of its issue, the SME IPO was subscribed 1.10 times. The retail portion was subscribed 1.97 times, according to stock exchange data.
Shelter Pharma IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shelter Pharma opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10 and was subscribed 1.10 times by the end of the session. Shelter Pharma is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO will remain open for investors till Monday, August 14. The Gujarat-based company and is engaged in the business of manufacturing herbal products in Human Pharma as well as the Veterinary space.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started