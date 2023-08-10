comScore
Shelter Pharma IPO: From Day 1 subscription to GMP status, 10 key things to know
Shelter Pharma IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shelter Pharma opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10 and was subscribed 1.10 times by the end of the session. Shelter Pharma is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO will remain open for investors till Monday, August 14. The Gujarat-based company and is engaged in the business of manufacturing herbal products in Human Pharma as well as the Veterinary space.

The company manufactures herbal medicines that cover veterinary, poultry, and human health care. Shelter Pharma's product list includes human healthcare products such as lemonade sherolax, barley water, baldeepak, stonyl tablets along with veterinary healthcare products such as agrical powder, lactocal gel, shelodex ultra ointment. 

Here are the 10 key things to know about Shelter Pharma IPO:

Shelter Pharma Dates: Shelter Pharma opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10 and will close on Monday, August 14. 

Shelter Pharma IPO Price: The company has fixed the price at 42 per equity share for the initial public offer. 

Shelter Pharma Subscription Status: On the first day of its issue, Shelter Pharma was subscribed 1.10 times by the end of the day. the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed the highest at 1.97 times. 

Shelter Pharma IPO Details: Shelter Pharma IPO is a fresh issue comprising 3,816,000 equity shares of the face value of 10 aggregating up to 16.03 crore. The minimum order quantity is 3,000 shares. 

Shelter Pharma IPO Objectives: The company intends to utilize the net fresh issue proceeds for the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

 

 

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 10:32 PM IST
