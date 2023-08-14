comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Shelter Pharma IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3 and other key details
Back

Shelter Pharma IPO details: Shelter Pharma IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10, and closed today (Monday, August 14). Shelter Pharma IPO price band has been set at 42 per equity share and the Shelter Pharma IPO shares will get listed on Wednesday, 23 August on BSE SME.

Shelter Pharma is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO is a Gujarat-based company and is engaged in the business of manufacturing herbal products in Human Pharma as well as the Veterinary space.

The company manufactures herbal medicines that cover veterinary, poultry, and human health care. Shelter Pharma's product list includes human healthcare products such as lemonade sherolax, barley water, baldeepak, stonyl tablets along with veterinary healthcare products such as agrical powder, lactocal gel, shelodex ultra ointment.

Shelter Pharma IPO is a fresh issue comprising 3,816,000 equity shares of the face value of 10 aggregating up to 16.03 crore.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO Registrar and Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the lead manager.

Also Read: Shelter Pharma IPO: From Day 2 subscription to GMP status, 10 key things to know

Shelter Pharma IPO date

Shelter Pharma Ltd IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, 18 August. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, 22 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 21 August. 

Also Read: Srivari Spices IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

Shelter Pharma IPO Subscription Status

Shelter Pharma IPO was subscribed 15.25 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 22.28 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 6.59 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 5,23,09,000 shares against 3,624,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 1, Shelter Pharma Ltd IPO subscription status was 1.10 times, and on day 2 Shelter Pharma IPO Subscription Status was 3.21 times.

Shelter Pharma IPO GMP today

Shelter Pharma IPO GMP or grey market premium is +1, same as the previous session but lower than previous sessions. This indicates that the shares of Shelter Pharma IPO GMP were trading at a premium of 1 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Shelter Pharma IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shelter Pharma IPO share price is 43 apiece, which is 2.38% higher than the Shelter Pharma price of 42.

The lowest GMP is recorded at 1 while the highest GMP is 8.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: TVS Supply Chain IPO: Issue subscribed over 2 times on day 3; retail investors steal the show

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 08:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout