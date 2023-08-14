Shelter Pharma IPO details: Shelter Pharma IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10, and closed today (Monday, August 14). Shelter Pharma IPO price band has been set at ₹42 per equity share and the Shelter Pharma IPO shares will get listed on Wednesday, 23 August on BSE SME.

Shelter Pharma is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO is a Gujarat-based company and is engaged in the business of manufacturing herbal products in Human Pharma as well as the Veterinary space.

The company manufactures herbal medicines that cover veterinary, poultry, and human health care. Shelter Pharma's product list includes human healthcare products such as lemonade sherolax, barley water, baldeepak, stonyl tablets along with veterinary healthcare products such as agrical powder, lactocal gel, shelodex ultra ointment.

Shelter Pharma IPO is a fresh issue comprising 3,816,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹16.03 crore.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO Registrar and Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the lead manager.

Shelter Pharma IPO date

Shelter Pharma Ltd IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, 18 August. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, 22 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 21 August.

Shelter Pharma IPO Subscription Status

Shelter Pharma IPO was subscribed 15.25 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 22.28 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 6.59 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 5,23,09,000 shares against 3,624,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 1, Shelter Pharma Ltd IPO subscription status was 1.10 times, and on day 2 Shelter Pharma IPO Subscription Status was 3.21 times.

Shelter Pharma IPO GMP today

Shelter Pharma IPO GMP or grey market premium is +1, same as the previous session but lower than previous sessions. This indicates that the shares of Shelter Pharma IPO GMP were trading at a premium of ₹1 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Shelter Pharma IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shelter Pharma IPO share price is ₹43 apiece, which is 2.38% higher than the Shelter Pharma price of ₹42.

The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹1 while the highest GMP is ₹8.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

