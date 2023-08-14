Shelter Pharma IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3 and other key details2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Shelter Pharma IPO subscribed 15.25 times, shares to be listed on August 23.
Shelter Pharma IPO details: Shelter Pharma IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10, and closed today (Monday, August 14). Shelter Pharma IPO price band has been set at ₹42 per equity share and the Shelter Pharma IPO shares will get listed on Wednesday, 23 August on BSE SME.
