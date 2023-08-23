Shelter Pharma IPO Listing: SME IPO makes a weak debut; shares list with 4.8% discount at ₹39.97 apiece on BSE SME1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Shelter Pharma shares were listed at ₹39.97 apiece on BSE SME. The listing price was at a discount of 4.83% to the issue price of ₹42.
