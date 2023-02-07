Shera Energy IPO: GMP, key details of the SME issue
- Shera Energy IPO: The SME issue has an issue band price of ₹55 – ₹57
Shera Energy Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of winding wires and strips from copper, aluminium and brass, has opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 7 till February 9, 2023. The company aims to garner ₹35 crore through its initial share sale and shares will be listed on NSE Emerge platform. The SME IPO has an issue band price of ₹55 – ₹57.
