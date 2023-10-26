comScore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Shilpa Shetty set to earn 15.65 crore as Mamaearth IPO hits market
Shilpa Shetty set to earn ₹15.65 crore as Mamaearth IPO hits market

 Asit Manohar

Mamaearth IPO: As per the DRHP of Hosana Consumer Ltd, Shilpa Shetty has offered to sell 5,54,700 company shares that she acquired at ₹41.86 apiece

Mamaearth IPO price band has been fixed at ₹308 to ₹324 per equity share. (Photo: AP)Premium
Mamaearth IPO price band has been fixed at 308 to 324 per equity share. (Photo: AP)

Mamaearth IPO: Price band of the initial public offering of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer has been declared at 308 to 324 per equity share. Whether investors would make money out of this public issue or not, will be known after listing of share only. The public issue is set to hit primary market on 31st October 2023. 

Alongwith other promoters of the upcoming IPO, Bollywwod diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to earn around 15.65 crore from this public issue worth 365 crore. So, irrespective of the kind of listing Mamaearth IPO gets, B-town actress Shilpa Shetty would be laughing all the way to her bank with an income of near 15.65 crore. 

How Shilpa Shetty will earn from upcoming IPO

As per the Draft Red Herring Propspectus (DRHP) of Mamaearth IPO, Shilpa Shetty Kundra name appears among the promoters, who have offered to offload their shareholding in Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Limited. As per the details available in DRHP, actress Shilpa Shetty has offered 5,54,700 company shares to offload in this upcoming IPO, which she had bought at 41.86 per equity share. So, her net investment in these shares offered for sale is 2,32,19,742 or around 2.32 crore.

Multibagger IPO: SME stock doubles allottees' money within one month of listing

As Mamaearth IPO price band has been fixed at 308 to 324 per equity share and it has been found most of the times that shares are allotted at the upper price band to the applicants. This means, Shilpa Shetty's shares will be sold out at 324 per share levels. Hence, money getting generated after offloading of Shils Shetty's 5,54,700 shares would be 17,97,22,800.

Blue Jet IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, apply or not?

So, Shilpa Shetty would earn around 15.65 crore ( 17,97,22,800 - 2,32,19,742) from this upcoming IPO.

Mamaearth IPO GMP, other details

According to market observers, shares of Mamaearth are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today. This means, Mamaearth IPO GMP today is 30. The public issue will open for subscription on 31st October 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 2nd November 2023. The allocation to anchor investors for Honasa Consumer IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 30th October 2023.

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST
