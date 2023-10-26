Shilpa Shetty set to earn ₹15.65 crore as Mamaearth IPO hits market

Mamaearth IPO: Price band of the initial public offering of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer has been declared at ₹308 to ₹324 per equity share. Whether investors would make money out of this public issue or not, will be known after listing of share only. The public issue is set to hit primary market on 31st October 2023.

Alongwith other promoters of the upcoming IPO, Bollywwod diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to earn around ₹15.65 crore from this public issue worth ₹365 crore. So, irrespective of the kind of listing Mamaearth IPO gets, B-town actress Shilpa Shetty would be laughing all the way to her bank with an income of near ₹15.65 crore.

How Shilpa Shetty will earn from upcoming IPO

As per the Draft Red Herring Propspectus (DRHP) of Mamaearth IPO, Shilpa Shetty Kundra name appears among the promoters, who have offered to offload their shareholding in Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Limited. As per the details available in DRHP, actress Shilpa Shetty has offered 5,54,700 company shares to offload in this upcoming IPO, which she had bought at ₹41.86 per equity share. So, her net investment in these shares offered for sale is ₹2,32,19,742 or around ₹2.32 crore.

As Mamaearth IPO price band has been fixed at ₹308 to ₹324 per equity share and it has been found most of the times that shares are allotted at the upper price band to the applicants. This means, Shilpa Shetty's shares will be sold out at ₹324 per share levels. Hence, money getting generated after offloading of Shils Shetty's 5,54,700 shares would be ₹17,97,22,800.

So, Shilpa Shetty would earn around ₹15.65 crore ( ₹17,97,22,800 - ₹2,32,19,742) from this upcoming IPO.

Mamaearth IPO GMP, other details

According to market observers, shares of Mamaearth are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today. This means, Mamaearth IPO GMP today is ₹30. The public issue will open for subscription on 31st October 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 2nd November 2023. The allocation to anchor investors for Honasa Consumer IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 30th October 2023.

