Shilpa Shetty set to earn ₹15.65 crore as Mamaearth IPO hits market
Mamaearth IPO: As per the DRHP of Hosana Consumer Ltd, Shilpa Shetty has offered to sell 5,54,700 company shares that she acquired at ₹41.86 apiece
Mamaearth IPO: Price band of the initial public offering of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer has been declared at ₹308 to ₹324 per equity share. Whether investors would make money out of this public issue or not, will be known after listing of share only. The public issue is set to hit primary market on 31st October 2023.
