Shiprocket IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check application status online

Shiprocket IPO Allotment Date: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Shiprocket Ltd ended on 14th August 2026. In three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors. According to the Shiprocket IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed to more than 100 times. Now, the focus has shifted towards the Shiprocket IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. Meanwhile, Shiprocket IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) continues to signal a bumper debut of the company's shares on Dalal Street.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹32 in the grey market today. This means the Shiprocket IPO GMP today is ₹32, which is around 33% higher than the upper end of the Shiprocket IPO price band of ₹97 per equity share. So, the grey market is signalling around 33% listing gain on the Shiprocket IPO allotment date.
In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue is bound to list on the Indian bourses within the three trade sessions after the end of the subscription date. So, applicants and market observers are expecting the finalisation of the share allotment on Monday, i.e. today.
As mentioned above, the Shiprocket IPO allotment status may be made public on Monday. Those who have applied for the Shiprocket shares can check the Shiprocket IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Shiprocket IPO registrar, KFin Technologies Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com, and check the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Shiprocket IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link —ipostatus.kfintech.com;
2] Select ‘Shiprocket Limited’ in the IPO name;
3] Enter either of the Application Number, Demat Account Number or PAN details; and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Shiprocket IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
Shiprocket IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the most likely Shiprocket IPO listing date is 19 August 2026.