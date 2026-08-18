Shiprocket IPO allotment out. GMP signals 34% premium ahead of share listing date

Shiprocket IPO allotment status is now in the public domain. Those who have applied for the book-building issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official website of the registrar — KFin Technologies. After the finalisation of the share allocation, focus has now shifted to the Shiprocket IPO listing date, which is most likely on 19 August 2026, i.e., tomorrow. Ahead of the share listing date, Shiprocket IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) continues to signal a strong listing gain for the lucky allottees.

Shiprocket IPO allotment check As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue need not go out; they can check the Shiprocket IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE or KFin Tech websites.

For convenience, they can log in via the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check — or the KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com — to check the Shiprocket IPO allotment status online.

Shiprocket IPO GMP According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹33 in the grey market today. This means the Shiprocket IPO GMP today is ₹33, which is around 33% higher than the upper end of the Shiprocket IPO price band of ₹97 per equity share. So, the grey market is signalling around 34% listing gain on the announcement of Shiprocket IPO allotment.

Market observers said Shiprocket's IPO GMP has remained steady over the last week despite tepid performance in the secondary market. However, they maintained that the current GMP is the least return being shown by the grey market. Any trend reversal can be a big boost for the mainboard issue.

Shiprocket IPO listing price So, the grey market is signalling that a share allottee may expect around a 34% listing gain, as the Shiprocket IPO GMP suggests the Shiprocket IPO listing price would be around ₹130 ( ₹97 + ₹33).

However, stock market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator of the listing premium, as it is not linked to the company's balance sheet. They advised allottees to stick with their conviction made at the time of investment after scanning the company's financials.

Shiprocket IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the most likely Shiprocket IPO listing date is 19 August 2026. The public issue received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed to nearly 100 times its size.