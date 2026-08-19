Shiprocket IPO listing date today. GMP, experts hint up to 38% listing gain

Shiprocket IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, 19 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Shiprocket IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, 17 August. According to details on the BSE website, Shiprocket share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Shiprocket share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that as of Wednesday, 19 August 2026, the equity shares of Shiprocket Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities, as per the BSE notice.

Shiprocket IPO GMP today Shiprocket IPO GMP today is +37. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Shiprocket share was ₹134 apiece, which is 38.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

Following grey market activity observed over the past 13 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a strong listing is anticipated. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹14 and ₹37, according to expert opinions.

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Shiprocket IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said Shiprocket is a high-growth commerce-enablement platform that remains loss-making but has shown steady improvement in its financial performance. He noted that the company benefits from a large merchant base, strong revenue growth and multiple monetisation opportunities.

According to Ojha, Shiprocket's revenue grew at a 40% CAGR between FY24 and FY26, while its operating losses narrowed, indicating improving operating leverage. While the core shipping business remains the primary revenue contributor, newer segments such as cross-border logistics, checkout technology and merchant-focused software are growing faster and could provide additional long-term growth opportunities.

Ojha pointed out that Shiprocket remains loss-making at both the EBITDA and PAT levels, making conventional P/E-based valuation metrics unsuitable. At the upper price band, the company commands a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹7,058 crore, implying a roughly 30% discount to its last reported private-market valuation of about ₹10,000 crore. Based on FY26 financials, the IPO is valued at around 2.7x price-to-sales and 3.3x EV-to-sales, which he considers reasonable compared with listed logistics-tech peers.

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He added that investors should monitor revenue growth, scaling of newer businesses, unit economics and the path towards sustainable profitability. Existing allottees may consider booking partial listing gains and holding the remaining shares for the long term, while fresh investors could adopt a wait-and-watch approach and reassess the stock after the next one or two quarterly results.

Meanwhile, Kundan Prajapati, Founder of The Trading Scholar, said Shiprocket has evolved from a shipping platform into a broader e-commerce enablement business, with revenue increasing from ₹1,316 crore in FY24 to ₹2,024 crore in FY26 and its active merchant base exceeding 2.14 lakh.

Prajapati noted that while the company's core shipping business is profitable, newer segments such as fulfilment, international shipping and advertising grew 65% in FY26. However, Shiprocket reported a net loss of around ₹79 crore, making the improvement in profitability an important monitorable.

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He also highlighted strong interest in the IPO in the grey market, where the GMP was around ₹33–34 against the ₹97 issue price, implying a potential listing price of ₹130–131, or roughly 34–35% upside. However, Prajapati cautioned that the grey market is unofficial and the actual listing price could differ. Over the long term, he sees the continued expansion of India's online shopping ecosystem as a key growth opportunity for Shiprocket.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.