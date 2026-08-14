Shiprocket IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Shiprocket IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shiprocket Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 12 August 2026, and will remain open until 14 August 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the Shiprocket IPO. The company management has offered Shiprocket shares at a price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the grey market is showing strong gains in listings for investors.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹37 in the grey market today. This means the Shiprocket IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹37, around 38% higher than the upper price band of the book-building issue.
By 10:48 AM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 7.08 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 15.86 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 14.98 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.04 times.
Assigning a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, Anand Rathi research report says, “We believe Shiprocket could benefit from the structural growth of India’s e-commerce ecosystem, with its profitable Core Business supporting growth while Emerging Businesses provide additional upside. However, the highly competitive and fragmented market remains a key concern. But with a fully managed e-commerce infrastructure, businesses can efficiently scale their operations. Additionally, the successful scaling of the Emerging Businesses could create additional operating leverage over the long term. Thus, we assign a Subscribe for Long Term rating for the issue.”
Nirmal Bang has also assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the public issue, saying, “At the upper price band, Shiprocket is seeking a post-issue market capitalization of ~ Rs. 7,058 cr, around 30% below its last reported private-market valuation of roughly ₹10,000 cr and at ~3.5x EV/Sales in FY26, it is priced at a discount compared to pure-play logistics tech peers like Delivery (~4.0x–4.5x EV/Sales) and thus we recommend ‘Subscribe’ with a long term view.”
Aditya Birla Money, SBI Capital Securities, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘buy’ tag to the Shiprocket IPO.
The most likely Shiprocket IPO allotment date is 17 August 2026, as 15th August will be a national holiday for the Independence Day celebration across the nation. KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the Shiprocket IPO.
The public issue is proposed for listing on both the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely Shiprocket IPO listing date is 19 August 2026.
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