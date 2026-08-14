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Shiprocket IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Shiprocket IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of 37 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated14 Aug 2026, 10:52 AM IST
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Shiprocket IPO subscription status: After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue was subscribed 3.16 times.
Shiprocket IPO subscription status: After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue was subscribed 3.16 times.(Photo: Courtesy company website)
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Shiprocket IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shiprocket Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 12 August 2026, and will remain open until 14 August 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the Shiprocket IPO. The company management has offered Shiprocket shares at a price band of 92 to 97 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the grey market is showing strong gains in listings for investors.

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Shiprocket IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of 37 in the grey market today. This means the Shiprocket IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 37, around 38% higher than the upper price band of the book-building issue.

Shiprocket IPO subscription status

By 10:48 AM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 7.08 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 15.86 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 14.98 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.04 times.

Shiprocket IPO review

Assigning a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, Anand Rathi research report says, “We believe Shiprocket could benefit from the structural growth of India’s e-commerce ecosystem, with its profitable Core Business supporting growth while Emerging Businesses provide additional upside. However, the highly competitive and fragmented market remains a key concern. But with a fully managed e-commerce infrastructure, businesses can efficiently scale their operations. Additionally, the successful scaling of the Emerging Businesses could create additional operating leverage over the long term. Thus, we assign a Subscribe for Long Term rating for the issue.”

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Nirmal Bang has also assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the public issue, saying, “At the upper price band, Shiprocket is seeking a post-issue market capitalization of ~ Rs. 7,058 cr, around 30% below its last reported private-market valuation of roughly 10,000 cr and at ~3.5x EV/Sales in FY26, it is priced at a discount compared to pure-play logistics tech peers like Delivery (~4.0x–4.5x EV/Sales) and thus we recommend ‘Subscribe’ with a long term view.”

Aditya Birla Money, SBI Capital Securities, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘buy’ tag to the Shiprocket IPO.

Shiprocket IPO details

The most likely Shiprocket IPO allotment date is 17 August 2026, as 15th August will be a national holiday for the Independence Day celebration across the nation. KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the Shiprocket IPO.

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The public issue is proposed for listing on both the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely Shiprocket IPO listing date is 19 August 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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