Shiprocket IPO: GMP, price, date, other key details in 10 points

Shiprocket IPO: E-commerce enabler Shiprocket is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Wednesday, 12 August. The ₹1,617.48 crore book build issue is hitting the primary market amid a flurry of new issues. On Tuesday, five mainboards and three SME IPOs are open for public subscription.

Meanwhile, grey market trends suggest healthy investor interest in the issue, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential listing gain of nearly 30%.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Shiprocket IPO IPO GMP on Tuesday morning was ₹27, suggesting the stock could list at a 28% premium to the issue price. The stock's GMP has increased from the previous session's level of ₹26.

Shiprocket IPO key details Here are 10 key details of the Shiprocket IPO

1. Shiprocket IPO price band The issue's price band has been set at ₹92 to ₹97 per share.

2. Shiprocket IPO date The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, 12 August, and will conclude on Friday, 14 August.

3. Shiprocket IPO size Shiprocket IPO is a fresh issue of 9.13 crore shares for ₹885.50 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.55 crore shares, aggregating to ₹731.98 crore.

4. Shiprocket IPO reservation As much as 75% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 10% is reserved for retail investors.

5. Shiprocket IPO lot size The IPO lot size is 154 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹97, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,938. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,94,194.

6. Shiprocket IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

7. Shiprocket IPO allotment date and listing date The IPO is closing on Friday, so share allotment is expected to be finalised on the next business day on Monday, 17 August. Successful bidders can expect the shares credited into their demat accounts on Tuesday, 18 August, while those who fail to get the allotment on the same day.

8. Shiprocket IPO objects The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares for marketing initiatives, to invest in technology infrastructure, to pay certain borrowings, to fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Shiprocket business Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India’s MSMEs and large retailers.

As per the RHP, the Shiprocket platform simplifies logistics, checkout, payments, fulfilment, and cross-border trade, enabling merchants to sell online and offline efficiently and at scale.

10. Shiprocket's financial performance Shiprocket's revenue from operations was ₹1,315.98 crore in FY24, ₹1,632 crore in FY25, and ₹2,024.14 crore in FY26. The company reported a loss of ₹592.41 crore in FY24, which narrowed to ₹74.45 crore in FY25. For FY26, it reported a loss of ₹79.24 crore.

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