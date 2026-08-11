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Shiprocket IPO: GMP, price, date, other key details in 10 points

Shiprocket IPO IPO GMP on Tuesday morning was 27, suggesting the stock could list at a 28% premium to the issue price. The stock's GMP has increased from the previous session's level of 26.

Nishant Kumar
Published11 Aug 2026, 01:20 PM IST
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Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India’s MSMEs and large retailers.
Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India’s MSMEs and large retailers.(Pixabay)
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Shiprocket IPO: E-commerce enabler Shiprocket is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Wednesday, 12 August. The 1,617.48 crore book build issue is hitting the primary market amid a flurry of new issues. On Tuesday, five mainboards and three SME IPOs are open for public subscription.

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Meanwhile, grey market trends suggest healthy investor interest in the issue, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential listing gain of nearly 30%.

Shiprocket IPO GMP

Shiprocket IPO IPO GMP on Tuesday morning was 27, suggesting the stock could list at a 28% premium to the issue price. The stock's GMP has increased from the previous session's level of 26.

Shiprocket IPO key details

Here are 10 key details of the Shiprocket IPO

1. Shiprocket IPO price band

The issue's price band has been set at 92 to 97 per share.

2. Shiprocket IPO date

The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, 12 August, and will conclude on Friday, 14 August.

3. Shiprocket IPO size

Shiprocket IPO is a fresh issue of 9.13 crore shares for 885.50 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.55 crore shares, aggregating to 731.98 crore.

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4. Shiprocket IPO reservation

As much as 75% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 10% is reserved for retail investors.

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5. Shiprocket IPO lot size

The IPO lot size is 154 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at 97, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 14,938. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for 1,94,194.

6. Shiprocket IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

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7. Shiprocket IPO allotment date and listing date

The IPO is closing on Friday, so share allotment is expected to be finalised on the next business day on Monday, 17 August. Successful bidders can expect the shares credited into their demat accounts on Tuesday, 18 August, while those who fail to get the allotment on the same day.

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8. Shiprocket IPO objects

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares for marketing initiatives, to invest in technology infrastructure, to pay certain borrowings, to fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Shiprocket business

Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India’s MSMEs and large retailers.

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As per the RHP, the Shiprocket platform simplifies logistics, checkout, payments, fulfilment, and cross-border trade, enabling merchants to sell online and offline efficiently and at scale.

10. Shiprocket's financial performance

Shiprocket's revenue from operations was 1,315.98 crore in FY24, 1,632 crore in FY25, and 2,024.14 crore in FY26. The company reported a loss of 592.41 crore in FY24, which narrowed to 74.45 crore in FY25. For FY26, it reported a loss of 79.24 crore.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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