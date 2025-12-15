Shipwaves Online IPO allotment likely to be finalised today: Check steps to track status online

Shipwaves Online IPO allotment: Following the closure of the initial public offering (IPO) by Shipwaves Online, investor focus is now shifted to its allotment status. Shipwaves Online IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, December 15.

The allotment for an IPO is finalised following the closure of the share sale. Shipwaves Online IPO was open for bidding from December 10 to December 12. Following the finalisation of allotment status, the shares to allottees will be credited on December 16, and the refund will also be initiated on the same day. Meanwhile, Shipwaves Online shares listing date is expected to take place on BSE SME on December 17.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.64 times at the end of three days. The retail portion was booked 2.92x, and the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 0.36 times.

Shipwaves Online IPO allotment status Investors can track the Shipwaves Online IPO online by visiting the website of the registrar (Cameo Corporate Services) or the exchange (BSE).

Steps to track Shipwaves Online IPO on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Shipwaves Online

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to track Shipwaves Online IPO on registrar's website 1. Head to the website of the registrar using this link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

2. Select any of the three links given there

3. Select the company name from the dropdown

4. Select either PAN/ Application Number/DP ID client from the type

5. Enter value

6. Put in the captcha

7. Hit Submit

Shipwaves Online IPO Details Shipwaves Online IPO was a fixed price issue of ₹56.35 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 4.70 crore shares. The IPO shares were sold at ₹12 per share. The lot size for an application was 10,000 shares. Retail investors needed to apply for at least two lost, with an investment of ₹2,40,000.

The company plans to use the funds for meeting working capital needs, investment in subsidiaries and repayment of borrowings, along with general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2015, Shipwaves Online is engaged in the business of digital freight forwarding and enterprise SaaS solutions.

Shipwaves Online IPO GMP Shipwaves Online IPO GMP today is nil. This means that Shipwaves Online shares are trading at par with the IPO price. The listing for the shares, therefore, is expected to be at the issue price itself, with no gain or discount expected.

Finshore Management Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.