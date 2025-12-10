Shipwaves Online IPO Day 1: Issue booked 17% so far. Check GMP, key dates, more.

Shipwaves Online IPO commenced on Wednesday, December 10 and will conclude on Friday, December 12. Shipwaves Online IPO price band has been set at ₹12 equity share, each with a face value of Re 1. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 10,000 equity shares and in multiples of 10,000 shares thereafter.

Shipwaves Online functions within the digital freight forwarding and logistics technology sector. The firm provides multimodal shipping solutions across ocean, air, and land transport, enabling clients to oversee global logistics via a cohesive digital platform. Additionally, it offers SaaS tools for enterprise customers, delivering real-time information, shipment transparency, cost efficiency, and automated documentation.

In addition to freight forwarding, Shipwaves provides support for trade finance, warehousing, relocation, insurance, and customs clearance services. The company aims to establish itself as a comprehensive logistics and shipping solutions provider for small, medium, and large enterprises. As of October 2025, it has a team of 35 members.

On the financial front, Shipwaves has exhibited steady growth. Revenue grew by 12% in FY25, reaching ₹108.65 crore, while profit after tax nearly doubled from ₹6.29 crore to ₹12.20 crore compared to the previous year.

Shipwaves Online IPO subscription status Shipwaves Online IPO subscription status is 17% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 30%, and NII portion was booked 4%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 74,70,000 shares against 4,46,10,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:59 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Shipwaves Online IPO details Shipwaves Online IPO consists of a completely new offer of 4.70 crore shares. For retail investors, the minimum application consists of 20,000 shares, which requires an initial investment of ₹2.40 lakh. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) need to apply for a minimum of 30,000 shares.

A substantial portion of the offering is designated for public categories, with 47.49% set aside for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and 47.51% for retail investors. Only 5% of the shares are reserved for the market maker.

The funds generated from the IPO will be utilized to fulfill working capital requirements ( ₹17.13 crore), support the subsidiary’s working capital needs ( ₹10 crore), settle or prepay debts ( ₹15 crore), and for general corporate purposes.

Shipwaves Online IPO GMP today Shipwaves Online IPO grey market price is ₹4. This indicates Shipwaves Online share price were trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shipwaves Online share price was indicated at ₹16 apiece, which is 33.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹12.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

