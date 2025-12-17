Mint Market
Shipwaves Online IPO listing: BSE SME stock hits lower circuit after flat opening; details here

Shipwaves Online share price opened at 12, at par with the issue price, amid weak market sentiment and fell to its 5% lower price band of 11.40.

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Dec 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Shipwaves Online IPO listing: Shares of Shipwaves Online hit their 5% lower circuit after opening flat on Wednesday, December 17.
Shipwaves Online IPO listing: Shares of Shipwaves Online hit their 5% lower circuit after opening flat on Wednesday, December 17. Shipwaves Online share price opened at 12, at par with the issue price, amid weak market sentiment and fell to its 5% lower price band of 11.40. The SME stock's debut on the BSE SME platform was in line with grey market expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) of the stock was nil, indicating it could list at a flat price.

Shipwaves Online offers a comprehensive range of services to its clients, including managing complex freight forwarding operations or delivering cutting-edge Enterprise SaaS solutions.

"Our company offers two primary service categories—digital Freight Forwarding and Enterprise SaaS Solutions—each designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the global logistics and supply chain industry. Our expertise spans across multimodal transportation solutions, offering seamless end-to-end support for shipments across ocean, land, and air," reads the company's IPO document.

Its revenue grew by 12% in FY25, reaching 108.65 crore, while profit after tax nearly doubled from 6.29 crore to 12.20 crore compared to the previous year.

Shipwaves Online IPO details

The 56.35 crore SME IPO, priced at 12 per share, opened on Wednesday, December 10, and concluded on Friday, December 12. Share allotment was finalised on Monday, December 15.

The book build issue was entirely a fresh issue of 4,69,60,000 shares. Finshore Management Services was the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services was the registrar of the Shipwaves Online IPO.

Shipwaves Online IPO saw an overall subscription of 1.64 times, with the retail portion booked nearly 3 times.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
SME IPOSmeIPOsIPO ListingStock Market
