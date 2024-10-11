Shiv Texchem IPO allotment in focus today; know latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Shiv Texchem IPO allotment date today: Shiv Texchem Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, October 11). The investors who applied for Shiv Texchem IPO can check the Shiv Texchem IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Shiv Texchem IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 8, and closed on Thursday, October 10. Shiv Texchem IPO subscription status was 156.55 times on the last day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

Investors can check the allocation process to see if they have been assigned shares and, if so, how many. The IPO allotment status also shows the quantity of shares allocated. Applicants who did not receive any shares will have the company begin the refund process. The shares allocated to individuals will be deposited into their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Monday, October 14 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Shiv Texchem IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15 on the BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Shiv Texchem IPO , you can do a Shiv Texchem IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd today.

Here's Shiv Texchem IPO allotment link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

How to check Shiv Texchem IPO allotment status on registrar's portal? Step 1 Please click on the provided hyperlink to access the website of the registrar for the Shiv Texchem IPO, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Please select the IPO from the dropdown menu that will only display its name if the allocation process is finished.

Step 3 Select one of the three options to verify the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Please select either ASBA or non-ASBA when choosing the application type.

Step 5 Please provide details for the mode you have selected.

Step 6 After completing the captcha, please click on the 'submit' button.

How to check Shiv Texchem IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

Shiv Texchem IPO GMP today Shiv Texchem IPO GMP is +35. This indicates Shiv Texchem share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shiv Texchem share price was indicated at ₹201 apiece, which is 21.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹166.

According to the grey market activities in the last 8 sessions, IPO GMP is on the rise and is anticipated to have a robust listing. As per experts at investorgain.com, the GMP ranges from ₹0 to ₹40, with the lowest and highest values, respectively.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.