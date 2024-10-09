Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Shiv Texchem IPO Day 2 subscription: SME IPO subscribed 7.67 times, retail portion booked 10 times

Shiv Texchem IPO Day 2 subscription: SME IPO subscribed 7.67 times, retail portion booked 10 times

Shivangini

SME IPO: Shiv Texchem IPO was subscribed 7.67 times by Day 2. The 101.35 crore issue is priced at 158- 166 per share, with allotment set for October 11 and listing scheduled for October 15.

Shiv Texchem IPO Day 2 subscription status: SME IPO subscribed 7.67 times so far, led by retail investors, GM and more

Shiv Texchem IPO Day 2 subscription status: The Shiv Texchem initial public offering (IPO) continued to attract strong investor interest on its second day of subscription. As of 1:55 pm on October 9, the issue was subscribed 7.67 times across all categories, showing promising momentum.

The retail investors led the demand with 9.94 times subscription, followed by non-institutional investors (NII) at 8.32 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) at 3.22 times.

The total number of shares offered was 40,60,800, and bids have been placed for 3,11,60,000 shares, representing a value of 517.26 crore, according to Chittorgarh.com

Shiv Texchem IPO Day 2 subscription status

Retail Investors: Subscribed 9.94 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 8.32 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Subscribed 3.22 times

Overall Subscription: 7.67 times

Shiv Texchem IPO details

The Shiv Texchem IPO aims to raise 101.35 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 61.06 lakh shares.

Bidding for the IPO opened on October 8 and will close on October 10, 2024. The issue price band is set at 158 to 166 per share, with a minimum application size of 800 shares, requiring an investment of 1,32,800 for retail investors. For high net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size is 1,600 shares, amounting to 2,65,600.

Shiv Texchem IPO Grey Market Premium

As of October 9, 2024, the grey market premium (GMP) for Shiv Texchem stood at 40. Based on the cap price of 166, the estimated listing price is expected to be around 206, indicating a potential gain of approximately 24.1 per cent per share.

Listing and allotment

The allotment for the Shiv Texchem IPO is expected to be finalised on October 11. The company is set to list on the BSE SME platform on October 15.

Lead Manager and Registrar:

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the lead manager for the IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar, and Rikhav Securities is the market maker.

Shiv Texchem promoters, anchor investors

The promoters of Shiv Texchem include Vikas Pavankumar, Hemanshu S Chokhani, Pavankumar Sanwaria Realty Private Limited, and Hemanshu Syntex Private Limited.

The company has already raised 28.87 crore from anchor investors, with a lock-in period of 30 days for half of the shares.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.