Shiva Pharmachem files DRHP to raise ₹900 crore via IPO1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Shiva Pharmachem IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹900 crore by the promoter and promoter group shareholders.
Speciality chemicals manufacturer Shiva Pharmachem plans to raise ₹900 crore from the primary market and has filed preliminary papers for its maiden public issue.
