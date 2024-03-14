Shivalic Power Control files DRHP for IPO with NSE Emerge

Shivalic Power Control Ltd, an electric panel manufacturer, plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) and has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO with NSE Emerge.

Shivalic Power Control IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 64.32 lakh equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

According to DRHP, Shivalic Power Control intends to utilize ₹30.02 crore of the IPO proceeds to meet its working capital requirement; ₹5.81 crore to procure new machinery; ₹1.82 crore to construct a new assembly line by shedding the roof; and ₹5.75 crore to fund inorganic growth initiatives through unidentified acquisitions.

It will use the remaining capital for general corporate expenses.

Shivalic Power Control is a Faridabad-based company that manufactures a diversified range of electric panels such as PCC panels, IMCC panels, Smart panels, MCC panels, DG synchronisation panels, Outdoor panels, HT panels up to 33KV, VFD panels, Power Distribution Boards, Bus Duct and LT & HT APFC panels.

The company is authorised by industry leaders such as L&T, Siemens, Schneider Electric and TDK and serves more than 15 industrial sectors in India as well as abroad, including Nepal, Bangladesh, and African countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, and Algeria.

Its customers in the industry include Hewlett Packard, DCM Shriram, Rungta Mines, Reliance Cement, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW, Bikaji Foods, Dabur, Radico, Naini Paper, J K Paper, Orient Papers, J K Cement, Escorts, Yamaha Motors, among others.

Shivalic Power Control has a manufacturing unit in Faridabad with a production capacity of 10,000 verticals per annum.

Amit Kanwar Jindal is the promoter of founded Shivalic Power Control.

Shivalic Power Control reported a net profit of ₹7.6 crore with a revenue of ₹63.55 crore during the nine months of the current fiscal year, which ended December 31, 2023. The company posted a revenue of ₹82.15 crore and a profit of ₹7.16 crore in FY 2022-23.

