Shivalic Power Control files DRHP for IPO with NSE Emerge
Shivalic Power Control IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 64.32 lakh equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.
Shivalic Power Control Ltd, an electric panel manufacturer, plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) and has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO with NSE Emerge.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started