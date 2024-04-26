Shivam Chemicals IPO allotment date: Shivam Chemicals IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, April 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on the registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd's portal.

The initiation of refund for those who applied but were not given shares as well as allotment of shares will be done on April 29.

Shivam Chemicals IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will list on BSE SME on April 30, 2024.

The issue opened for subscription between April 23 and April 25 with a price of ₹44 per share.

Here's how to check the allotment status on the IPO's registrar's website:

Step 1: Log in at direct Cameo Corporate Services link — https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Choose "Shivam Chemicals IPO" under the company name field.

Step 3: Add "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4: Click at 'Search'

You will be able to view your Shivam Chemicals IPO status.

Shivam Chemicals IPO details

The IPO of Shivam Chemicals and Minerals has received a robust response from investors. The issue was subscribed 6.61 times till the third and the last day of the bidding process (April 25). The public issue received bids for 2.87 crore equity shares as against 43.56 lakh shares on the offer.

The retail investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 8.88 times while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was bid 4.33 times.

The ₹20.18 crore Shivam Chemicals IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹1.32 lakh.

The company has proposed to utilise the net IPO proceeds towards funding working capital requirements, investment in a subsidiary company for financing the augmentation of its working capital capabilities and general corporate purposes.

Aryaman Financial Services is the book-running lead manager of the Shivam Chemicals IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Sanjiv Vasant, Soham Vasant and Shivam Vasant are the promoters of Shivam Chemicals. The company is engaged in distributing animal feed or poultry products and is also in the business of manufacturing hydrated lime.

Shivam Chemicals IPO GMP today

On its allotment day, Shivam Chemicals IPO is commanding a grey market premium of ₹2 per share. This indicates that the company listing is estimated to be at ₹46 per share, a premium of 4.55 percent to the issue price. The GMP was the same in the previous two sessions since April 24. Before that the company's shares in the grey market were trading at 0, indicating no premium versus IPO price at listing.

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly.

