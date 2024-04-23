Shivam Chemicals IPO: Issue subscribed 35% so far on day 1; check GMP today, price band, other key details of SME IPO
Shivam Chemicals IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue of ₹20.18 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 45.87 lakh equity shares. The company has fixed Shivam Chemicals IPO price band at ₹44 per share.
Shivam Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shivam Chemicals and Minerals opened for subscription today, April 23. The company has been receiving decent demand for the public issue that will end on April 25.
