Shivam Chemicals IPO share price makes decent debut; lists with 9% premium at ₹48 apiece on BSE SME
Shivam Chemicals IPO listing was above market estimates as ahead of the listing, Shivam Chemicals IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today was ₹2 per share. This indicated Shivam Chemicals shares would list around ₹46 per share.
Shivam Chemicals IPO Listing: Shivam Chemicals share price made a decent stock market debut on Tuesday. Shivam Chemicals shares were listed at ₹48 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 9.09% to the issue price of ₹44 per share.
