Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status

Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment date: Shivashrit Foods IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, August 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment status on the Shivashrit Foods IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day,Shivashrit Foods IPO subscription status was 2.89 times.

Investors can determine whether they have been allotted shares and the quantity by checking the allocation basis. The quantity of shares allotted is also shown in the IPO allotment status. For those applicants who did not receive shares, the refund process will be initiated by the company. The shares assigned to individuals will be credited to their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Friday, August 29. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start tomorrow.

Shivashrit Foods IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, September 1 on NSE SME. If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. Shivashrit Foods IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Here's how to check Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1 To access the registrar for the Shivashrit Foods IPO, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, please click on the link provided.

Step 2 After clicking the link mentioned above, you will see a landing page similar to the screenshot below.

Step 3 The dropdown menu will display active IPOs first, followed by others managed by the registrar that are not yet available. However, the allotment status for the Shivashrit Foods IPO will be confirmed, allowing you to check it online.

Step 4 Next, select Shivashrit Foods IPO from the dropdown menu as the company. In this instance, the information is current on the registrar's website as of today.

Step 5 You can verify the IPO allocation status using the following IDs:

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You can check your application status using your linked Income Tax PAN number. After choosing PAN from the dropdown, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number. Once you have entered the PAN, click the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number: Another way to check the allocation status is by entering your application number or CAF number. Once you input the application or CAF number, click "Search." Ensure that the application is entered exactly as it appears on the acknowledgment document given after completing the IPO application process. You can then find the details regarding the shares allocated to you in the IPO by clicking the "Submit" button.

Beneficiary ID: You may also use the beneficiary ID linked to your demat account. Then, enter the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs as a single string. The CDSL string consists of numbers, while the NSDL string contains both letters and numbers. Provide the DP ID and client ID exactly as they are displayed. Your client ID and DP are available in both the account statement and the online DP statement. Finally, click the "Submit" button.

Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP today Shivashrit Foods IPO GMP today is +1. This indicates Shivashrit Foods share price was trading at a premium of ₹1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shivashrit Foods share price was indicated at ₹143 apiece, which is 0.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹142.

In light of the grey market activities observed over the last 11 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹1) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP, according to experts, is ₹13.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.