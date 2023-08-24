Shoora Designs IPO allotment today: Latest GMP; here's how to check allotment status1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Shoora Designs IPO allotment today: Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, August 25, for individuals not given shares.
Shoora Designs IPO allotment status: Shoora Designs IPO share allotment willbe fixed on Thursday, August 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shoora Designs IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
