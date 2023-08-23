Shoora Designs IPO allotment date: Shoora Designs IPO share allotment will take place on Thursday, August 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shoora Designs IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, August 25, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday, August 28.

Shoora Designs IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, August 29 on BSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Shoora Designs IPO.

If you have applied for the Shoora Designs IPO, you can check your Shoora Designs IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Shoora Designs IPO allotment status of your application on the Shoora Designs IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Shoora Designs IPO from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Shoora Designs GMP today

Shoora Designs Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +0. This indicates that the shares of Shoora Designs Limited IPO were trading at their issue price of ₹48 with no premium or discount in the grey market Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

As per topsharebrokers.com analysts, today's IPO GMP trend, no major movement is observerd in GST, expecting same trande to continue till listing day.The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹0 while the highest GMP is ₹0.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

