Shoora Designs IPO allotment tomorrow: GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Shoora Designs IPO allotment date: Thursday, August 24. Refund process starts on Friday, August 25 for those not allotted shares. Listing date: Tuesday, August 29.
Shoora Designs IPO allotment date: Shoora Designs IPO share allotment will take place on Thursday, August 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shoora Designs IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
