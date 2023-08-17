Shoora Designs IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1 and other key details1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Shoora Designs IPO opens, price fixed at ₹48 per share, subscription status at 3.14 times on day 1.
Shoora Designs IPO opened for subscription today (Thursday, August 17), and will close on Monday, August 21. Shoora Designs Limited IPO price band has been fixed at ₹48 per equity share at the face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.
