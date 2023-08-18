Shoora Designs IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 and other key details2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Shoora Designs IPO opens for subscription on Aug 17, with a price band of ₹48 per share. Subscription status is 10.17 times on day 2 so far.
Shoora Designs IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 17, and will close on Monday, August 21. Shoora Designs Limited IPO price band has been fixed at ₹48 per equity share at the face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started