Shoora Designs IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3 and other key details2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
Shoora Designs IPO subscription status was 64.09 times on day 3 so far, with positive response from retail investors.
Shoora Designs IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 17, and will close today (Monday, August 21). Shoora Designs Limited IPO price band has been fixed at ₹48 per equity share at the face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.
