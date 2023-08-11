Shoora Designs IPO to open on August 17; check price band, key dates1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Shoora Designs IPO: Shoora Designs IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, August 17, and closes on Monday, August 21. The small-to-medium enterprises (SME) IPO is a fixed price issue and the total issue size is ₹2.03 crore. Shoora Designs IPO is a fresh issue comprising 4,23,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10, aggregating upto ₹2.03 crore.
