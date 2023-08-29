Shoora Designs makes a stellar debut; lists with 90% premium at ₹91.2 per share on BSE SME1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Soon after the IPO listing, Shoora Designs share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹95.76 apiece. With this gain, the IPO investors stand to have doubled their investment amount.
Shoora Designs IPO Listing: Shoora Designs Ltd, the diamonds and jewelry manufacturer, made a stellar debut on Dalal Street Tuesday. Shoora Designs shares were listed at ₹91.20 apiece on the BSE SME platform, a robust premium of 90% to the issue price of ₹48 per share.
