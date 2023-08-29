Shoora Designs IPO Listing: Shoora Designs Ltd, the diamonds and jewelry manufacturer, made a stellar debut on Dalal Street Tuesday. Shoora Designs shares were listed at ₹91.20 apiece on the BSE SME platform, a robust premium of 90% to the issue price of ₹48 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the IPO listing, Shoora Designs share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹95.76 apiece. With this gain, the IPO investors stand to have doubled their investment

Shoora Designs IPO, which was open from August 17 to August 21, received strong investors’ interest. The initial public offering (IPO) of Shoora Designs was subscribed 64.52 times in total. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹2.03-crore worth Shoora Designs IPO was subscribed 93.73 times in the retail category and 34.68 times in Other category.

The SME IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4,23,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each at a fixed price of ₹48 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shoora Designs shares were listed at BSE SME, a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises.