Should you be party to the IPO rush?

Although the trading week ahead will be shorter than usual, it can undoubtedly be eventful. The news flow and market sentiment may be largely dominated by the upcoming FOMC meeting. While investors appear to have priced in the possibility of tapering by mid-November, the focus will now shift to the timing of interest rate hikes in light of the looming threat of inflation. Indian automakers will report their monthly sales figures. Despite the advent of the festive season, shortages of semiconductors, rising freight and commodity prices may continue to squeeze margins and weaken sales. Nifty50 closed the week at 17,671.65, down by 2.45%