Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO allotment to be out today. Here's GMP, how to check status

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO allotment is all set to be out today, 27 July. The SME IPO received stellar response from investors across all categories during the three-day subscription period.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO will be listed on BSE SME on 29 July. The SME IPO was open for bidding from 22 July to 24 July.

The company is expected to finalise the Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO allotment status shortly. Following the completion of the share allotment process, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on July 28, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be processed on the same day.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO allotment status To check the Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO allotment status online, investors can follow a few simple steps. Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO allotment status online.

KFin Technologies Go to the KFin Technologies IPO allotment status page. 2. Select the IPO from the "Select IPO" dropdown menu.

3. Enter any one of the following details: Application Number, Demat Account Number, and PAN

4. Click on the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.

BSE Visit the IPO application status page by clicking the link provided. 2. Select "Equity" under the Issue Type section.

3. Choose the relevant IPO from the Issue Name dropdown.

4. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number.

5. Fill in the displayed Captcha accurately.

6. Click "Submit" to view your application status.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO GMP today The shares of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO is commanding a strong premium in the grey market. The GMP of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO is ₹13, according to Investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO is likely to be ₹83, which is 18.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles IPO details The Shree Balaji Mala IPO is a fresh issue of 27 lakh equity shares, with the company looking to raise ₹18.90 crore. The price band for the issue has been set at ₹66-70 per share.

The IPO will be open for public subscription from July 22 to July 24, 2026. Investors can bid in lots of 2,000 shares, while retail investors must apply for a minimum of 4,000 shares, translating to a minimum investment of ₹2.80 lakh at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds mainly to fund its working capital needs. Out of the total issue proceeds, ₹16.50 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, with the balance allocated towards general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar, and Mansi Share & Stock Broking has been appointed as the market maker.

Established in 2005, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Ltd. manufactures and wholesales cotton sarees for India's B2B textile market. Based in West Bengal, the company markets its products under the "Mala Saree" brand, offering sarees across multiple price segments.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had built a nationwide distribution network comprising over 105 brokers, 13 dealers, 69 wholesalers, and nearly 3,000 retailers. Its operations extend across Central, East, North, Northeast, South, and West India, giving it a strong presence in the domestic textile market.