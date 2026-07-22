Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO Day 1: The initial public offerings (IPO) of Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd have hit the Indian primary market today, and it will remain open for bidding until 24 July 2026. The company's management has declared the Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO price band at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The company aims to raise ₹19 crore from this initial offer through the issuance of only fresh shares. The bookbuilding issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.
Meanwhile, ahead of the BSE SME IPO opening date, the company's shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹19 in the grey market today. They said that Shree Balaji Mala Textiles' IPO GMP has surged from ₹14 to ₹19 in the last three days.
Here we list out important Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO details in 10 points:
1] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO GMP: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹19 in the grey market today.
2] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO price band: The company's management has declared the Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO price band at ₹66 to ₹70 per share.
3] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 24th July 2026.
4] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹19 crore from this initial offer through the issuance of only fresh shares.
5] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of this public issue comprises 2,000 company shares.
6] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO allotment date: The finalisation of share allocation is expected on 25 July 2026. However, in the case of any delay due to Saturday falling on 25 July, we can expect the share allocation on 27th July 2026.
7] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the bookbuilding issue.
8] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO lead manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed lead manager of the initial offer.
9] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.
10] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO listing date: The BSE SME IPO is expected to list on 29 July 2026.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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