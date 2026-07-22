Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO Day 1: The initial public offerings (IPO) of Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd have hit the Indian primary market today, and it will remain open for bidding until 24 July 2026. The company's management has declared the Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO price band at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The company aims to raise ₹19 crore from this initial offer through the issuance of only fresh shares. The bookbuilding issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.
Meanwhile, ahead of the BSE SME IPO opening date, the company's shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹19 in the grey market today. They said that Shree Balaji Mala Textiles' IPO GMP has surged from ₹14 to ₹19 in the last three days.
Here we list out important Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO details in 10 points:
1] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO GMP: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹19 in the grey market today.
2] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO price band: The company's management has declared the Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO price band at ₹66 to ₹70 per share.
3] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 24th July 2026.
4] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹19 crore from this initial offer through the issuance of only fresh shares.
5] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of this public issue comprises 2,000 company shares.
6] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO allotment date: The finalisation of share allocation is expected on 25 July 2026. However, in the case of any delay due to Saturday falling on 25 July, we can expect the share allocation on 27th July 2026.
7] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the bookbuilding issue.
8] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO lead manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed lead manager of the initial offer.
9] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.
10] Shree Balaji Mala Textiles IPO listing date: The BSE SME IPO is expected to list on 29 July 2026.