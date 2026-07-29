Shree Balaji Mala Textiles SME IPO listing: Shares hit lower circuit on profit booking after listing at a 90% premium

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles SME IPO listing: Shares of Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles hit a lower circuit after listing at a solid 90% premium on the BSE SME on Wednesday, 29 July, amid positive market sentiment.
Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles share price was listed at ₹133, a 90% premium to the issue price of ₹ 70. However, soon after listing, the stock witnessed strong profit booking, which drove it to a 5% lower circuit to ₹126.35.
According to grey market sources, the SME stock's listing exceeded expectations, with the last grey market premium (GMP) for Shree Balaji Mala shares at ₹56, suggesting the stock could list at an 80% premium to the issue price.
Shree Balaji Mala IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 27 lakh shares to raise nearly ₹19 crore. The SME IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, 22 July, and concluded on Friday, 24 July, with an overall subscription of 200 times. Share allotment was finalised on Monday, 27 July.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles is a contract manufacturer and wholesaler of cotton sarees in India’s B2B cotton sarees wholesale segment. Its products are recognised in the textile industry under the brand name “Mala Saree”.
In FY26, its 90.75% revenue was generated from the sale of cotton sarees. The company's sales stood at ₹211.97 crore, while its profit was ₹5.85 crore in the last financial year.
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