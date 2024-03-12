Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment date: The Shree Karni Fabcom IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Mas Services Limited – portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shree Karni Fabcom IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 6, and closed on Monday, March 11. Shree Karni Fabcom IPO subscription status was 296.43 times on Day 3.

Investors can find out if they have been given shares through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Wednesday, March 13. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO listing date is Thursday, March 14.

Here's how one could do a Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment status check: Visit the official website of Mas Services Ltd at https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 If you have applied for the Shree Karni Fabcom IPO , you can do check the allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Mas Services Ltd.

Step 2 Locate the "Check Application Status" section, and from the drop-down menu, choose "Shree Karni Fabcom IPO " (the name will be visible once the allocation is confirmed).

Step 3 Select either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as required.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO GMP today Shree Karni Fabcom IPO grey market premium is +210. This indicates Shree Karni Fabcom share price were trading at a premium of ₹210 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shree Karni Fabcom share price was indicated at ₹437 apiece, which is 92.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹227.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!