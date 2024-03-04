Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: From price band to GMP, all you need to know
The ₹42.49 crore initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise Shree Karni Fabcom will open for subscription on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The issue, which will close on Monday, March 11, has a price band in the range of ₹220 to ₹227 per share.
