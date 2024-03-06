The shares of Shree Karni Fabcom is trading at a premium of ₹ 325 in the grey market premium (GMP) on March 6.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Small and medium enterprise (SME) Shree Karni Fabcom initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 6 and will on March 11.

Shree Karni Fancom Limited produces customized knitted and woven fabrics for industries such as luggage, medical arch support, chairs, shoes, and apparel. They specialize in Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Coated Fabrics, and polyester, and source yarn, resin, acrylic, and coating chemicals to produce specialized technical textiles.

Shree Karni Fabcom Limited's revenue increased by 51.87% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 7.85% in FY23.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO subscription status The Shree Karni Fabcom IPO was subscribed over 14.93 times on the first day of bidding on March 6. According to data available on NSE, the SME IPO received 2,00,00,400 share applications against offered 13,39,200 shares on the first day.

The retail category received 1,70,74,200 applications, whereas, QIB and NII categories obtained 13,800 and 29,12,400 applications on the first day of subscription.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO details Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is a book built issue of ₹42.49 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.72 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO has been set at ₹220 to ₹227 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹136,200.

The allotment for the Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 and will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The SME company had raised ₹12.09 crore from anchor investors on March 5, a day before it opened for bidding.

The promoters of the company are Manoj Kumar Karnani, Radhe Shyam Daga, Rajiv Lakhotia and Raj Kumar Agarwal.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards — Funding the capital expenditure setting up a dyeing unit in Navsari District, Surat, Gujarat, funding the purchase of new machinery proposed to be installed at the new unit proposed to be set up for manufacturing bags in Palsana, Surat, Gujarat, with an intent to expand the product portfolio, funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is MLB Stock Broking.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO GMP today The shares of Shree Karni Fabcom is trading at a premium of ₹325 in the grey market premium (GMP) on March 6. This means that the estimated listing price of the Shree Karni Fabcom shares could be ₹552, which is 143.7 percent higher than the issue price of ₹227, as per market observers.

