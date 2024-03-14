Shree Karni Fabcom shares hit 5% upper circuit after listing at 14.5% premium
Shree Karni Fabcom share price today listed on the NSE EME Emerge platform at ₹260 apiece
Stock market today: Despite weakness in the Indian stock market, Shree Karni Fabcom share price today listed on the NSE EME Emerge platform at ₹260 apiece, delivering around 14.53 percent listing gain to the share allottees against the issue price of ₹220 to ₹227 per equity share. However, the NSE SME stock didn't stop here only. The SME stock further extended its listing gains and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹273 apiece, locking-in a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of the share listing.
