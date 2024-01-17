Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment date: Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, January 17). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment status on the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Thursday, January 18, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

Shree Marutinandan IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, January 19 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO, you can do a Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online Shree Marutinandan IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO " in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO subscription status

Shree Marutinandan IPO subscription status is 47.16 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 59.71 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 32.67 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 4,48,06,000 shares against 9,50,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Shree Marutinandan IPO subscription status is 5.18 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 20.02 times on day 2.

Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO details

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO comprises a fresh issue of 10,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the following purposes: to cover public issue costs, general corporate purposes, and additional working capital requirements.

The company's promoters are Vikram Shivratan Sharma, Bharat Shivratan Sharma, and Kusumlata Shivratan Sharma.

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO's sole book running lead manager (BRLM) is Swastika Investmart Ltd, and the registrar to the issue is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO GMP today

Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12, similar to previous two sessions. This indicates Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price were trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price was indicated at ₹155 apiece, which is 8.39% higher than the IPO price of ₹143.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

