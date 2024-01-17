Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP steady, steps to check allotment status
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment will be finalised today and investors can check the allotment status on the registrar portal.
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment date: Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, January 17). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO allotment status on the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
