Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO announces price band at ₹143 apiece: check issue details, key dates, more
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO price band set at ₹143 apiece, with lot size of 1,000 shares. The IPO will open for subscription on January 12 and close on January 16.
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO price band has been set at ₹143 apiece. Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO will open for subscription on Friday, January 12, and close on Tuesday, January 16. Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 14.30 times the face value of ₹10.
