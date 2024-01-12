Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO to open on Jan 12, close on Jan 16; price band set at ₹143 apiece. Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares; issue price is 14.30 times the face value of ₹10
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO will open for subscription on Friday, January 12, and close on Tuesday, January 16. Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO price band has been set at ₹143 apiece. Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 14.30 times the face value of ₹10.
