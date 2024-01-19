Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price debuts with 40% premium at ₹200 on BSE SME
Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price listed at ₹200 per share, 39.86% higher than the issue price of ₹143 on BSE SME. Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO received positive response from retail investors and non-institutional buyers, with subscription status of 47.16 times on day 3.
Shree Marutinandan Tubes listing price: Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price made a stellar debut on Friday. On BSE SME, Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price today was listed at ₹200 per share, 39.86% higher than the issue price of ₹143.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started