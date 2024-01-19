Shree Marutinandan Tubes listing price: Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price made a stellar debut on Friday. On BSE SME, Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price today was listed at ₹200 per share, 39.86% higher than the issue price of ₹143. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 12, and closed on Tuesday, January 16. Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO price band was set at ₹143 apiece. Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO lot size consisted of 1,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Marutinandan IPO subscription status was 47.16 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 59.71 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 32.67 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

Shree Marutinandan IPO subscription status was 5.18 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 20.02 times on day 2.

Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO details Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO comprises a fresh issue of 10,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the following purposes: to cover public issue costs, general corporate purposes, and additional working capital requirements.

The company's promoters are Vikram Shivratan Sharma, Bharat Shivratan Sharma, and Kusumlata Shivratan Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd IPO's sole book running lead manager (BRLM) is Swastika Investmart Ltd, and the registrar to the issue is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO GMP today Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +17. This indicates Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price were trading at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shree Marutinandan Tubes share price was indicated at ₹160 apiece, which is 11.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹143.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!