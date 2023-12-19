Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO allotment out; here’s how to check your status
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited offered 3.784 million fresh shares at a fixed price of ₹65 per share, amounting to a total of ₹24.60 crores.
The subscription period for the Shree OSFM E-Mobility Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded on December 18. Opening on December 14, the IPO garnered a significant response from investors on its final subscription day.
