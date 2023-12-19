comScore
Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO allotment out; here’s how to check your status

 Livemint

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited offered 3.784 million fresh shares at a fixed price of ₹65 per share, amounting to a total of ₹24.60 crores.

Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO. Photo: iStock (iStock)Premium
Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO. Photo: iStock (iStock)

The subscription period for the Shree OSFM E-Mobility Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded on December 18. Opening on December 14, the IPO garnered a significant response from investors on its final subscription day. 

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited offered 3.784 million fresh shares at a fixed price of 65 per share, amounting to a total of 24.60 crores. 

Remarkably, retail investors were obligated to commit a minimum of 130,000, with a lot size set at 2000 shares. On the other hand, High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) were required to make a minimum lot size investment of 2 lots, amounting to 4,000 shares and 260,000.

Investors can ascertain the quantity of shares allocated to them through the basis of allotment. The specific number of allotted shares is also accessible in the IPO allotment status. For applicants who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Those who were successfully allotted shares will find them deposited into their demat accounts.

How to check Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.?

  1. Open https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html on any electronic device.
  2. Choose "Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited" from the drop down menu.
  3. In the Selection Type dropdown, choose between either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
  4. Enter the required information, such as application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
  5. Enter Captcha verification code.
  6. Click the "Search" button to check the allotment status.

How to check Benchmark Computer IPO allotment status on BSE?

  1. Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  2. Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.
  3. Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.
  4. Enter PAN or application number.

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 08:43 PM IST
