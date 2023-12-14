Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO: Check out the latest subscription and GMP details
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree OSFM E-Mobility received a muted response from investors. The issue was subscribed 10 percent in the first hour of bidding. It has received bids for 3.72 lakh shares against 38.84 lakh shares on offer.
